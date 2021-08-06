Laplandia unveils Nancy Isime as brand ambassador

The Nigerian liqueur space received a major boost on Friday, July 30, 2021, as Laplandia, a vodka brand, formally unveiled its range of drinks into the Nigerian market. The event, which took place at Filmhouse Imax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos also witnessed the unveiling of Nancy Isime, popular Nollywood actress and show host, as the face of the brand.

Packaged by event management and PR company, Star Station, the ceremony had in attendance other brand representatives of Laplandia like Ozo of the BBN fame and popular Instagram influencer simply known as Eniola.

Welcoming guests to the high octane event, Henry Uzoma, CEO of Laplandia Vodka Nigeria, who currently holds the sole franchise to distribute in Nigeria and Africa, described the Laplandia brand as being on a class of its own because its originality as it cannot be synthetically copied.

According to him, the purity level of the water in Laplandia gives it a smooth and soothing feel, while its different flavours, which include coconut, cloudberry, lingonberry, bilberry and others, makes it stand out.

“Laplandia is made in Finland and Finland has the best underground water in the world that has been existing right from the days of the ice age. It goes through this natural purification process, through sand layers under the bedrock and this water, the purity level is what has brought about the very soft and mild feeling you get when you consume this vodka. As far as I am concerned, every human being thrives in nature and this drink is a unique representation of nature,” he said.

On the choice of Nancy Isime as brand ambassador, Uzoma noted that her willingness to work with the brand and insight on how to go about promoting it were values that he was sold to.

Read also: Lush Hair unveils Yemi Alade as first brand ambassador

“I would want to work with people the way you want to work with me. One thing we took into consideration is her willingness to push the brand. I met Nancy Isime and she gave me valuable insights on how to go about promoting the brand. I saw the passion in her. She had an attachment. I could see how connected she was to the brand,” he added.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Isime expressed excitement at joining the Laplandia family, stating that the brand upholds some of the values she stands for including a healthy lifestyle and attention to detail.

“I was called for a meeting sometime last year. I remember, I was on set filming and the entire Laplandia team came to put me through about the brand in between scenes. I saw the brand and I loved it immediately especially as it has a variety of flavours. I felt that it would be nice to stand for something. With what I’ve seen with how detailed the brand is, together we can take it far. I’m very glad that there is a brand that I represent that speaks to my kind of lifestyle,” she said.

Run by the enigmatic Amadi Uchenna Lawrence, Star Station has worked with A-list individuals and brands including FilmOne, WAMCO (Peak milk), Nigerian Breweries, Transcorp Hilton, Lagoon Hospital, Multichoice, AY Live, GB Foods, Eko Hotel, Federal Palace Hotel, Sujimoto Luckbay Homes and a host of others.