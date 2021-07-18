Lush Hair unveils Yemi Alade as first brand ambassador

Lush Hair has unveiled Yemi Eberechi Alade, an award-winning Nigerian music artist as its first brand ambassador. Yemi Alade’s music genre ranges from Afro Pop to R&B.

“Together we will create magic,” an official of Lush Hair said at the unveiling.

Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian hair extension brand that has successfully warmed its way into the hearts of Nigerians since its introduction.

As a brand that constantly engages its teeming followers online, it released a mystery silhouette picture on Instagram a couple of days before the unveiling asking fans to guess who their first-ever brand ambassador could be. This stunt generated lots of guesses.

Yemi is also referred to as Mama Africa and is a fashionista. Her love for African inspired hairstyles and fashion, in general, is second to none as she flaunts this beautiful side of her at every opportunity she gets, which has earned her loads of local and global recognition.

She remains one of the most influential and hottest female artists in Nigeria who has made such an incredible mark in the industry in such a short period.

Commenting on the official unveiling of Yemi Eberechi Alade as Lush Hair brand ambassador, the brand manager, Lush Hair Nigeria, Ritambhara Kakkar said, “this partnership is a strategic one because there is hardly ever any salon that does not feature Yemi’s reference style image for people to emulate her hairstyles in their catalogue. She is the best in the game, and we are working towards being the best in the game as well, so it becomes a case of the best meeting the best.”

According to Yemi Alade, this collaboration is a match made in heaven, especially because of the brand she stands for. “I always change my hairstyles and make different hairstyles over time, and I think having this deal allows me to personalise more of my hairstyles as well. I get to have an actual industry that is interested in bringing my vision of creative hairstyles to life. This is also a litmus test because when people see I am rocking it, they know it must be top-notch and top quality. Also, everyone knows I am about quality in everything I do, and this is no different”.

Following this new relationship with the iconic performer, Lush Hair promises to showcase more beautiful hairstyles and exciting activities with Yemi Alade on all their social media platforms and outside for fans of both brands to look forward to.