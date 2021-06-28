WIMBIZ set to hold an e-roundtable focused on renewable energy

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is set to host its E-Roundtable for the month of July themed Women in Energy; Leveraging the Opportunities in Renewable Energy.

Drawn from the theme, the discussion will focus on available opportunities in the renewable energy space and how they can be fully maximized. The program is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 1st by 12 pm.

Discussants expected at the roundtable include Omobola Omofaiye, chief commercial officer (CCO), Arnergy, and Pamela Adegbite, Group Head Sales for Commercial and Industrial sector, Starsight Energy. The event will be moderated by Rolake Filani, executive council member, WIMBIZ.

Although Hybrid, all interested participants are advised to register using the registration link; http://bit.ly/2021wimbize-roundtable4

The WIMBIZ Roundtable lunches commenced in Lagos in February 2006 with the aim of bringing together dynamic females in business and management to share their experiences, ideas, and opinions on issues concerning women in their career pursuits.