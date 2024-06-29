WiM-Africa launches “Voices of Children from the Pits” Program 

A women’s group, the Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa) have announced the launch of the “Voices of Children from the Pits” program.

The program aims to save children from hazardous mine sites, according to a statement by the Organisation.

The launch took place on Friday, June 14, 2024, with WiM-Africa implementing partners from Malawi, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Mali, and South Africa, while other delegates joined from Angola, DR Congo, Sierra Leone, London and the United States of America.

According to Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, executive director of Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa), “The launch of the ‘Voices of Children from the Pits’ program marks a significant milestone in our mission to protect and empower the most vulnerable children in our mining communities.

“This program will not only remove children from hazardous mine sites but will also engage stakeholders in raising awareness and gathering critical data about the children affected.” She said

She added, “Our collective work with implementing partners across Africa is crucial in driving sustainable change and ensuring the well-being of women and children in the mining sector.”

The advocate further informed that the “Voices of Children from the Pits” program is a testament to this commitment, aiming to create safer, more equitable environments for all.

Also speaking, Adeola Adewale Olajugbagbe, Program Coordinator at Richflood Foundation, Nigeria, said “We are excited to collaborate with WiM-Africa on the ‘Voices of Children from the Pits’ program here in Nigeria.

She added that the initiative is a vital step towards eradicating child labour in mines, fostering safe and supportive environments for our children, and engaging stakeholders in meaningful dialogue. No child should be found working at the mines.

“Through comprehensive data gathering about the children and also through increased awareness, the collaboration aims to create lasting impacts on the lives of children who are affected by mining activities” she added.

“Our commitment to this cause is unwavering, and we look forward to seeing the positive changes this program will bring.

Meanwhile, Rita Babatunde, Gender Specialist at Richflood Foundation, restated the Group’s commitment to advocating for gender equality in the mining sector.

In her words “WiM-Africa remains committed to advocating for gender equality in the mining sector and removing children from hazardous mine sites across Africa. ”

During the event, partners shared their implementation plans and highlighted their track records in advocating for the rights and welfare of women and children.

The well-attended launch event was followed with a strategic meeting in Abuja on June 25, 2024, where WiM-Africa met with its Implementing Partner in Nigeria, Richflood Foundation, and media representatives to discuss the take-off of the “Voices of Children from the Pits” program in Nigeria.