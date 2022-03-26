Williams joins Fuller, Beckham, others as patron of UK-based NGO

Malaria No More UK has appointed leading Nigerian media entrepreneur and international political consultant, Adebola Williams, as a Patron. The UK-based charity organisation made the announcement recently, officially welcoming Williams to its family of global spokespeople.

The prestigious role sits alongside founding Patrons Simon Fuller, Peter Chernin, and Ray Chambers, as well as Global Leadership Council members David Beckham, Andy Murray, and Eliud Kipchoge.

Malaria No More UK is a multi-national award-winning nonprofit organization which has led some of the most impactful campaigns against the malaria epidemic in the last decade.

Recently recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent, Williams co-founded and runs RED | For Africa, the continent’s largest and most successful portfolio of media and storytelling brands, including Red Media Africa and StateCraft Inc., focused on engaging and inspiring Africa’s flourishing youth market.

Speaking on his appointment, William expressed hope for a malaria-free future. “To deepen the collective impact of the fight against malaria in Africa and the rest of the world, we must embrace innovative thinking and multilateral collaborations.

I am honoured to be selected as a patron of MNMUK, and excited to be part of a global initiative dedicated to reducing the effects of the epidemic and ultimately ending malaria for good,” he said.

Over the last 20 years, Williams has utilised creative storytelling and innovative marketing to help shape human perception towards ideas, brands, people, and ultimately outcomes.

“Despite his hectic work schedule, he still finds time to inspire hope and faith from Africa to the world with his message of enterprise, leadership, and good governance, and we are over the moon to have him on board,” James Whiting, CEO of Malaria No More UK, said.

“This appointment will see Adebola providing strategic advice and support to our high-level campaigns, including around milestone moments such as World Malaria Day on 25th April and the Global Fund Replenishment in Autumn this year,” he said.

Adebola is a true pioneer at the intersection of media, democracy, and social change, having been profiled by Forbes and CNN as the man who helped elect a trifecta of Presidents in Africa. He is a World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leader, Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow, British Council global change-maker, and a Mandela Washington Fellow.

He was also recently appointed a United Nations Global Champion for Generation Unlimited (GenU).