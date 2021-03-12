Wildlife preservation in focus as Glo sponsored African Voices airs

As the Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers goes on air this weekend, the issue of wildlife and the importance of preserving them will be discussed by two conservation enthusiasts.

Kenya’s Sheila Funnell and South Africa’s Marumo Nene are the two guests on the programme who will be talking about the need for the protection and preservation of the African continent’s animal life.

Read Also: African Voices Changemakers to focus on mental health Glo

Funnell is a research manager at the Grevy’s Zebra Trust who dedicates her time to the protection of zebras, as she believes that the conservation of the animals will help sustain the livelihoods of the people. Grevy’s zebras are important in the Samburu culture where she hails from as they lead the way to water during droughts, alert herders and livestock to the presence of predators. They also believe that their presence signifies the coming of the rains.

Similarly, Nene works with South Africa’s Wildlife ACT team and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife as part of an Alien Plant Removal project in Hluhluwe-imfolozi Game Reserve. She completed her Community Guide Training, worked as an assistant on the African Wild Dog monitoring project, and as a community environmental educator.