African Voices Changemakers to focus on mental health – Glo

This week’s African Voices Changemakers, the Glo-sponsored magazine programme on Cable News Nework (CNN), features social re- orientation champions Kennedy Odede, a Kenyan social entrepreneur and canvasser for free education, and Stephen Asante, a mental health advocacy campaigner.

Kennedy Odede, founded Shining Hope for Communities ( SHOFCO), an organisation focused on making clean water and medical care accessible to urban slums across Kenya. He also provides free education for girls in the densely populated demographics of the country as well as helping individuals start small businesses.

Read Also: Digital Media Ride pledges to create opportunities for constant learning among youths

Kennedy, who is fluent in six languages, is a 37-yearold Kenyan and a Young Global Leader (YGL) at the World Economic Forum. He is equally an Obama Foundation Africa Leader and a New York Times Bestselling author who was awarded the 2010 Echoing Green Fellowship. He was listed on the Forbes Under-30 Top Social Entrepreneurs in 2014.

Stephen Asante on the other hand, is the founder of a non-governmental organization, Mental Health Advocacy Foundation, in Accra, Ghana. The organisation collaborates with the Ghanaian government to improve mental health services while working with local organisations to reduce the stigma associated with mental afflictions in the country.