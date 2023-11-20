Wilder backs Joshua to knockout Wallin in Saudi showdown

Former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has backed former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua to knockout Otto Wallin inside eight rounds to set up their fight in 2024.

The British heavyweight, 34, will face Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on 23 December, while American Deontay Wilder, 38, takes on Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Should Joshua and Wilder be victorious next month, the former world champions could face each other in 2024 in a fight that has been in the making for eight years.

And Wilder is backing Joshua to record one more knockout before the year is out.

“I think Joshua will knock him out. Six to eight rounds,” Wilder told ES News.

Joshua has fought twice this year, outpointing Jermaine Franklin in April before a devastating knockout win over Robert Helenius in August.

That will be Joahua’s third fight this year since his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Joshua remains a top attraction in the heavyweight division and fans expect him to knock down the Swedish southpaw and former WBA Continental heavyweight champion in an eight-round bout in Saudi Arabia.

Wallin took Tyson Fury the distance in 2019, losing but causing a massive gash that was close to changing the course of the fight.