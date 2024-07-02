Wike decries master plan distortion as land for Abuja Bus Terminal diverted

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) has expressed his frustration over the continues distortion of the Abuja Master Plans, saying allocation of land designated for a bus terminal in the Central Business District, Abuja had been allocated to an individual.

Wike disclosed this the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the FCTA planned to build three terminals — in the Central Business District, Mabushi, and Kugbo — to provide a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the FCT.

“The land intended for the Central Business District bus terminal, where a train track was expected to pass, had been allocated to an individual.

“When we went to begin preparations for the inauguration project last Tuesday, I received a message claiming that I had taken someone’s land, which surprised me. The person mentioned their sacrifices and contributions to the party, questioning if this was their reward,” Wike recounted.

He said upon investigation, I discovered that the land had been given away, with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) signed and a consent judgment entered between the FCTA and the individual. Consequently, he directed the Mabushi location to be used for the terminal project inauguration until the issue is resolved.

The Minister emphasized that leadership involves making decisions, even if they don’t please everyone.

He noted that one of the challenges faced in maintaining the FCT Master Plan is the prevalence of distorted facts when decisions are questioned.

The Minister lamented that Abuja lacks the necessary infrastructure to be a first-class city, pointing out the absence of bus and taxi terminals, which forces people onto the roads and contributes to insecurity, including the rise of “one chance” criminal elements.

The construction of bus and taxi terminals is part of efforts to reduce insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Wike explained that they proposed to the National Assembly that part of the security problem stems from not knowing who operates taxis and buses in the FCT and their loading points.

“One aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda that people often overlook is that it focuses not just on human capital development but also on empowering our people,” he said.

Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for FCT described the bus terminal project as a step towards a more connected and efficient Abuja.

“I sincerely hope that we are building not just terminals, but pathways to progress and prosperity,” she said.

Inaugurating the project, Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasized that constructing the Mabushi Bus Terminal is crucial for enhancing the transportation infrastructure in the FCT. Abass argued that once completed, the project will enable residents to commute safely and efficiently.

He added that the project would improve accessibility and significantly contribute to Abuja’s overall economic vitality. Abass emphasized the strategic importance of the FCT as Nigeria’s capital city, which must be equipped with modern infrastructure to support its key role.

“This includes developing robust road networks, fostering economic mobility, and providing essential social infrastructure and amenities. Abuja’s population is rapidly expanding, and we must anticipate and prepare for this growth to ensure that the city can efficiently accommodate its residents’ needs,” he said.