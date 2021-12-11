Wike commissions 5th flyover in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, commissioned the GRA flyover in Port Harcourt.

The other four flyovers earlier commissioned by Governor Wike are the Okoro nu Odo, Rebisi, Rumuogba and Rumuola Flyovers.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the GRA Flyover on Saturday, Wike said the project was a confirmation of his resolve to fulfill his promises. He said his government believes in starting a project and completing it, unlike the previous administration which he said commenced some projects and abandoned them. “We must fulfill all our promises,” he assured.

He stated that the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration had helped time transform Port Harcourt.

“Look at how we have transformed the whole city. So you can tell, the money we got, what we have used it for,” he said.

The governor said that with the projects his administration had so far, the opposition had nothing else to say.

Wike disclosed that his developmental projects were spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, including the Trans-Kalabari Road.

He said his government paid 70% for the projects to prevent their being abandoned by the construction companies handling them.

Special Guest of Honour at the event, Mike Ozekhome SAN, hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for his development-oriented governance.

Ozekhome, who said he felt honoured to be called upon to commission the GRA

Flyover, said Wike had shown that investing in human capital development was the best way to improve the lives of the people.

He stated that the governor’s development-oriented and people-centred governance had shown that Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people, remained intact.

Ozekhome added: “Governor Wike has turned Rivers State into the biggest construction site in Nigeria.”

Earlier, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Eloka Tasie-Amadi, said the GRA Flyover was built to help improve traffic flow on the road.

He revealed that the flyover was 502 metres long and 2 lanes of 7.3 metres wide.

According to the commissioner, the project was not cheap but had been built to last.

MD of Julius Berger – the construction company that built the flyover – said the project was built in 12 months. He thanked the Rivers State Government for replying so much confidence in the company to award her the project.

He apologized to the people of the state for the hardship construction they suffered during the construction of the flyover given the blocking of that part of the road.

Port Harcourt City Local Government Chairman, Allwell Ihunda, and his Obio) Akpor counterpart, George Ariolu, said the flyover would positively impact their people.

They thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for sitting the flyover there.