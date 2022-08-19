Wike boasts: We’ve collapsed other parties in Rivers into PDP

Task seems accomplished and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has boasted that he has collapsed other parties into his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This is as speculations remain rife that he is rather taking his political camp to either the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose chieftains he has been hosting almost every day or Labour Party (LP) whose presidential candidate he has hosted twice.

There has been a surge of resignations from the APC, especially many trusted allies of Wike’s bitterest rival, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governor, and former minister.

Wike spoke on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the flag-off of yet another flyover and explained that the ongoing collapse of the membership strength of other political parties in the state is definitely an electoral advantage for the PDP.

He took more swipes at those close to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, asking how many big wigs they were winning over to the PDP.

He said Rivers State is too strategic politically to be ignored by any serious-minded politician who wants to win election. “This Local Government alone, Obio Akpor, where I come from, we registered not less than 600 thousand voters. This local government beats two States in their electoral strength.

Apparently entreating Atiku to come visit his camp, Wike said, “They must come and know us. I’m not going to find (look for) anybody. You must come here. You can’t take 600 and something thousand votes away from my local government. You can’t take 3.2million votes from my state just like that.”

He went on: “If we were Father Christmas before, we won’t be father Christmas again. You must tell me what is there for me if I should vote. So, nobody should bother himself. At the appropriate time we will talk to our people and our people will understand.

“If you say we don’t exist, we will tell you that you don’t exit. I am not a son to anybody. I am a son of Rivers State. I am working to attract what will benefit Rivers State.”

Read also: 2023: Political realignment likely as Obi meets Wike, Mimiko, others in Rivers

Governor Wike said the infrastructural projects were evidence of how Rivers money has been expended by his administration to solving critical socioeconomic problems.

He noted that the 12 flyovers, in the next three years, would be more appreciated because they will sufficiently address traffic related problems.

Wike explained that everything has been done to ensure that funds were available so that no single project started by his administration was abandoned.

Hide original message

“As at yesterday (Wednesday), I have released the money for the compensation of every property that will be affected here.

“We have paid for the relocation of the electric poles and property from Mgbuoba to Ozuoba. We have paid for the relocation of electric poles and property on Azikwe-Iloabuchi Road. So, the total compensation we have paid is N4.3b,” he said.

The governor also informed that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has started, in July, the deduction of N2b from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) account of the State, and would do so for the next 10 months, to execute the 11th and 12th flyovers.

He also explained that 80 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the Azikiwe-Iloabuchi Road construction.

Wike emphasised that his administration was determined to complete the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road and has charged the contractor to expedite work.

“Andoni must get road before I go there to campaign. I have told the contractor, Opobo has gotten road, Andoni people must drive by road before the administration ends.

“The Trans-Kalabari road, we have paid 100 percent; that is over N13b we have paid and I believe by the grace of God, by this September, the first phase of Trans-Kalabari road will be completed.

“The one of Bori to Kono that CCECC is doing, which we have paid over N14b and finished paying.”

Performing the flag-off, former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke said the leadership capacity demonstrated by governor Wike assures that there is hope for Nigeria.