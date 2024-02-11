Wigwe: Weather responsible for crash – US Authorities

United States authorities on Sunday said preliminary reports show that a wintry weather condition was among the factors that contributed to the Chopper crash that killed Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc.

Wigwe, his wife and son were onboard the helicopter when it crashed in California near the Nevada border on Friday.

Also on board was Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairperson of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, Michael Graham, a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member, said officials were on the scene to gather perishable evidence.

Graham said the team was “methodically and systematically reviewing all evidence” and considering all potential factors to determine the probable cause of the crash.

He added that although the information provided was only preliminary, witness reports suggested that a wintry weather condition was among the factors that contributed to the accident.

“The crew consisted of a pilot in command and a safety pilot. The accident flight was operated by Orbic Air LLC as a Part 135 charter flight

“Witness reports of the weather conditions at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix.

The helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. This helicopter was not required to be equipped with those types of recording devices,” Graham said

He added that the NTSB would look into the chopper’s airworthiness; maintenance and structure of the helicopter, operations, meteorology, and air traffic control.

“Parties to the investigation include the FAA and Orbic Air LLC. As the investigation continues, other parties could be named,” he said.