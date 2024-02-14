Wigwe: NTSB to release preliminary crash report in March

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that a preliminary report on the helicopter crash in California, which claimed the lives of six people, including prominent Nigerian businessman Herbert Wigwe, will be released within four weeks.

Initial findings to shed light on circumstances

During a press briefing, NTSB Board Member Michael Graham confirmed the report will provide early insights into the accident’s cause. The crash, involving an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4, resulted in the fatalities of Wigwe, his wife Doreen and son Chizi, former Nigerian Stock Exchange Chairman Abimola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

Investigation progressing, final report expected in 1-2 years

Graham emphasized this is the final on-scene press briefing, with the remaining investigation conducted discreetly. A full report will be issued within 12 to 24 months, following a comprehensive 30-day preliminary report. Updates will come directly from the NTSB headquarters in Washington D.C.

Wreckage analysis and flight path details

The investigation team has completed aerial drone mapping of the crash site and documented the wreckage. It is being transported to a secure facility for further analysis. The flight track data ended approximately a quarter mile from the impact point.

Preliminary observations point to nose-low, right-bank impact

Initial analysis suggests the helicopter hit the ground at a “nose-low and right-bank angle.” Recovered components include rotor blades, the engine, tail rotor, landing gear, and skids.

Nigeria offers support to NTSB investigation

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) expressed condolences to the families and offered support to the ongoing investigation. Director-General Captain Alex Badeh called the crash a “colossal loss” to Nigeria.

Herbert Wigwe remembered for leadership and impact

Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank, left a significant void in the banking industry. He is survived by his siblings, parents, and four children. The bank has appointed Ms. Bolaji Agbede as Acting Group CEO, subject to Central Bank approval.

Tributes paid by prominent figures

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, and former Access Bank CEO Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede were among those who visited Wigwe’s family to offer their condolences. These visits highlight the significant contributions and recognition Wigwe received for his leadership in the financial sector.