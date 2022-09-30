Why we oppose planned sale of NIPPs – Fayemi

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it strongly opposes the proposed sale of the five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government as they are yet to be clear about the process and would like to ensure the plan is transparent, equitable and fair to all parties involved.

Kayode Fayemi, outgoing Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State made this known as part of the decisions reached shortly after a closed-door meeting and the official commissioning of the new NGF Secretariat Complex by Vice President Yemi Osibajo in Abuja.

Fayemi affirmed that until the appropriate steps are taken to ensure proper consideration of all the State Governors as shareholders in decision making nothing would be done.

According to him, all states and local government have a certain percentage of share in the power plant and should be at the table when decisions are being made on their heads which is why they are a federation.

He emphasised that the NGF’s responsibility is to discuss and forge a consensus on addressing issues of national interest as non-partisan in advancing good governance which they would continue to sustain.

Fayemi stressed that the NGF is committed to changing the narrative of business as usual and delivering better governance through far-reaching resolutions taken collectively as a forum in the interest of Nigerians.

Speaking on the issue of flood ravaging states, Fayemi explained that NGF has agreed to send delegates to President Buhari on how to mitigate the situation to a minimum.

Commenting on the newly inaugurated complex, Fayemi explained that the Secretariat currently accommodates a number of professionals working across sectors, development programmes, projects and initiatives focused on advancing reforms aimed at enhancing subnational development.

“Facilities like our training room have benefitted at least 4,000 of our state officials via training courses, peer learning events and reform dialogues conducted by the Forum’s Secretariat,” he said.

“Today the Forum enjoys both national and international recognition for being a formidable platform in advancing good governance.

“It will interest Your excellency to know that many of the positions we present as subnationals at NEC are often prediscussed and agreed at our forum meeting which holds most times a day before.

“We will take clear positions on issues confronting the nation and our States. We look forward to the support of the federal government as we continue to work collaboratively with all tiers and arms of government.”