Why there’s low tax compliance in Nigeria – CITN

Adesina Adedayo, president/chairman of council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), has blamed poor tax compliance in Nigeria on the low use of technology.

Adedayo said this during a one-day webinar/sensitisation on the tax management system organised by the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service, in Calabar, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to him, taxation is dynamic in nature, and therefore as a country, “we must keep abreast with the latest developments and engaged relevant stakeholders in the digital development of our tax system nationally and globally.

The president, who was represented by one of the council members, Nwabuzor Emenike said the institute was proud of the initiative by the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) in its efforts to introduce the use of technology in the management of the tax system because it aligned with the goals of the institute.

“As a knowledge base institute, we commend the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service at a time like this, with issues relating to fiscal federalism and jurisdictional issues”

One of the key elements missing in tax mobilisation today, he stated, was low technology.

Chairman of CRIRS, Akpanke Ogar said the service was introducing an integrated management system and engaging a proper digital economy.

He said the event has been designed for both virtual and physical participation and also features insight into the state centralised automated billing system administered by the service.

Ogar also said the training was designed on various aspects of the tax administration process, including the taxpayer, filing, assessment, revenue payment.