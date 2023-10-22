Why putting social investment programme agency under presidency is great decision – Salis

A politician and chartered accountant, Owolabi Salis has commended the Senate for putting the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) under the Presidency, saying it was a great decision.

The agency is currently under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Speaking on the development, Salis in a statement from his United States of America base described the development as gratifying and a bold step towards grassroots governance.

Read also: Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman, two others

According to him, the move would no doubt provide the necessary support base to assist the poor who are enduring serious multi-dimensional suffering.

The New York-based lawyer said that the new system which he called “presidency direct” would be far more impactful, if well harnessed.

“Perhaps, the greatest news in recent times is that NSIP has now been domiciled in the presidency by the senate. Given the powers and influence of the Presidency, it is my conviction that the poor should have a new lease of life under the new arrangement.

“With the latest development, more resources should be getting to several millions of poor people across the country who need one form of help or the other.

“The poor are seriously suffering, with many unable to feed and buy drugs on a daily basis. The need for NSIP, which I call ‘presidency direct’ is another avenue for government of President Bola Tinubu to impact the lives of the people more than ever before,” Salis said.

He further said: “Like other developing countries, Nigeria has the resources to make her people, especially the poor happy, like their counter parts across the world.

“Moreover, it is the primary duty of government to ensure that the people are taken care of especially in these difficult times. As a government that has promised ‘renewed hope,’ it is my conviction that the social insurance scheme offers the government an opportunity to further touch lives.

Read also: Tinubu writes Senate to confirm Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

“However, we cannot leave everything to government; hence, all stakeholders must ensure that the project is monitored to succeed.

“The good news is that the senate has promised to take the lead in this regard and we earnestly await the fulfillment of this promise.”