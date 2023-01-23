Why Osinbajo, Ngige are not campaigning for Tinubu – Keyamo

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed the reasons why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some other stakeholders in the party are not involved in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Spokesperson of the presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo said Osinbajo did not participate in the campaigns because he was acting on the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate on governance.

He added that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had also not campaigned against the APC, even though he asked to be excused from the rallies for “his own reasons.”

Since the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, some members of the party, including the Vice President have not been seen campaigning for the party’s candidate.

Osinbajo, who has been seen attending other social activities, including the recently held centenary celebration of the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had been silent on Tinubu’s campaign since he lost at the party’s primary election.

Even on social media where the VP has a strong base and posts all his major activities, he has never posted any material to show his support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

Similarly, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has also been absent from the campaign train of his party. But he was recently quoted to have said that he decided to stay away from campaigning for any of the candidates because all the front runners were his friends.

Keyamo said, “Rotimi Amaechi (former Minister of Transportation) was there in Adamawa State and Jos recently; he has been going to the rallies but he has picked the ones he wants to attend.

“For the Vice President, it was a directive for him to face governance, and you can see President has been going round campaigning.

“Also, Ngige is not campaigning against our party; he just said he will remain neutral for his own reasons and that is just one minister out of 43.

“We have an absolutely strong coalition in the APC unlike the PDP which has virtually collapsed.”