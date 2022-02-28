Why Ogun, Oyo, others to experience prolonged power outage

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says that states under its franchise will experience prolonged power outages due to low weekly power allocation to its network by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This is contained in a statement issued by IBEDC’s senior communication officer, Kikelomo Owoeye, on Sunday in Osogbo.

It said that Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region would be affected by the power outage.

According to the statement, the weekly power allocation to IBEDC network by TCN had dropped from 692.5 megawatts to 368.5 megawatts.

“This has led to massive load shedding across our franchise in Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region,” the power distributor said.