Abuja disco blames generation companies for low electricity supply

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Friday said that the current low supply of electricity to users in the capital city is due to low output from the generation companies.

AEDC in a statement said that power supply to 12 communities will be interrupted further on 19th February 2022 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to allow for maintenance exercise by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The affected areas include; Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Resettlement, Waru Village, Gudu, Gaduwa Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Legislative Quarters, Behind Transmission Substation, Efab Galaxy Estate, Efab Sunshine Estate, CedaCrest Hospital and environs.

It stated, “We hereby inform our Esteemed Customers that the current low supply of electricity to users is due to the equally low generation of same by the Generation companies. All stakeholders are currently working to restore stable supply as quickly as possible.

“We also use this opportunity to inform all our customers in the areas listed below that their power supply will be interrupted further on 19th February 2022 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The purpose of the interruption is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) to carry out a maintenance exercise on the 100MVA TR4 at the Apo Transmission substation.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience that the outage will cause our customers and assure them of improved quality of power supply.”