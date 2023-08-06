Why I supported Oyetola’s ministerial nomination – Governor Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has said he threw his weight behind the nomination of former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola as a minister, in the interest of his state.

Adeleke made the clarification in Abuja Saturday while speaking to journalists after the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

According to him, his commitment to the overall interest of Osun State and her indigenes irrespective of political affiliations led to his support for the former governor’s nomination for ministerial position.

Recall that the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Oyetola, citing a directive of the state governor.

According to the Governor, “I told our Senators to support Mr. Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So, we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the centre stage,” the Osun Governor told journalists.

On his plans for Osun State, the Governor told journalists that he just unveiled the Osun Business Growth Initiative, noting that “Our administration is working hard to develop the state business sector. So, we need new partnerships with several federal and international agencies.

“I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So, we have to develop the abandoned free zone. This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional.

“With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery. That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targetting national and global agencies,” he said.