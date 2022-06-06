Why Ekweremadu bowed out of Enugu governorship race

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has officially bowed out of the governorship contest of Enugu State for the love of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), his party, the state and in order not to create friction in the state during the 2023 election.

He said he was in contest to give back to the people of Enugu State what they have helped him to achieve in life, but that some forces were against it hence he decided to bow out and call for unity of all the people of Enugu to support the PDP candidate.

He said that he has received assurances from the gubernatorial candidate of his party, Peter Mba, that he would integrate “Pathway to a New Enugu State” in his programme and his assurances of the participation of everybody in his campaign team and government.

In his speech, the former deputy senate president said, “In the last two years, we set out to run for the governorship of Enugu State. Our mission was to change the narrative in the governance of our state and possibly inspire other states in the delivery of impressive governance. Our hope was that this would lead to a total recalibration of governance in Nigeria with Enugu State as a starting point and model.

“Within this period, we set up a platform with a grassroots base. We named it Oganiru Ndi Enugu. It was duly registered. We received 77 support groups, which showed uncommon support to our mission.

“To show our seriousness, we developed and presented our manifesto entitled “My Agenda for Enugu State: A Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

Ekweremmadu continued saying: “We were prepared to deliver good governance that would see to the prompt payment of salaries and retirement benefits to our senior citizens. We pledged to build not just roads, but also super highways that would connect our borders with other states and a ring road that would connect our local government areas.

“We were set to deliver water and electricity to our cities and communities as well as impeccable environmental cleanliness.

“We said that we would change the face of tourism with an annual festival that would attract the world as well as institutions and facilities that would host conferences and events.

“We promised new Special Cities that would deliver modern agriculture, healthcare, entertainment, ICT, automobile, and sports.

“We were determined to provide jobs to our people to keep them from the temptation to commit crime and enhance their wellbeing as well as secure their future and the future of their children. Our solution was to build at least two industries in each of our local governments in four years. Our economy would have changed forever.

“As long as I live, I promise to stand by you collectively and individually in appreciation. I am pained by the experience of our people, who were injured in the series of senseless attacks on our disciples in the course of this journey as well as many being persecuted, some of whom are still facing sham trials and some in detention for offences they did not commit. Their only offence was their support for Ike Ekweremadu.”