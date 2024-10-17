Why CNG-powered vehicle exploded in Benin

A staff of the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company, NIPCO in Benin City, Edo State Thursday said the explosion that occured at the premises was as result a fake CNG cylinder fabricated by a welder for the victim of the expulsion.

A visit by BusinessDay correspondent to the scene of the blast shows heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles on queue being properly screened by officials of NIPCO apparently to ensure that customers complied with the requisite regulations.

The scene of the explosion had been barricaded with red tape as stain of blood were visible at the spot of the blast.

It was learnt that the welder who fabricated the cylinder which led to the explosion had been arrested for further investigation.

An official of NIPCO who left the scene before the blast said he was lucky to have escaped as the explosion occurred barely one hour after he left the scene, adding that three persons were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin.

He said, “One of my staff was directly involved and he is presently receiving treatment at UBTH. Another victims sustain injuries in eye and one had his leg cut off completely, I was just lucky to have left the vicinity before the explosion.

“A welder not far from here faked the CNG cylinder that caused the explosion. I don’t why some people will put their lives and that of other into danger by going to fabricate cylinder.

Meanwhile, the Presidential CNG Initiative in message on it X handle has described the incident as unfortunate adding that it was as result of illegally modified vehicle.

“The PCNGI commiserate with those injured in this avoidable incident, and thankful that no lives were lost. The PCNGI also note that safe handling of all hydrocarbon is critical to their safe use.

“A close examination of the cylinder in question in Benin City shows it was welded and modified and not an approved for use for CNG. The police, regulatory authorities and management of NIPCO are undertaking a painstaking investigation of the incident and we are coordinating with them.

“This incident reiterates the impetus of the PCNGI and our partners on the soon to be launched Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System at SON, NMDPRA, NADDC and FRSC to tackle any bad actors in the ecosystem that seeks to make this safer, cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of fueling risky for all.

“We also call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the new system of regulation and ensure full compliance. Only accredited conversion centers must be patronized and safe handling of CNG just like petrol ensures safety of all”.

