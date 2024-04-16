Why blackout subsists in Anambra, other Eastern states – EEDC

As the entire South-East Region continues to suffer poor power supply in recent time, particularly in Anambra State, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has given reasons for the failure, saying “this resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations.

“Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“The EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 2:41am today, 15th April, 2024”, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company added.

Speaking through Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC on Monday, EEDC said the situation was gradually being resolved as it received supply at Awada TCN station, Onitsha, at 7:30am.

“We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre (NCC), Oshogbo. Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation”, he said.

Meanwhile, over a week-long complete blackout of electricity in the 302 Army Barracks, Onitsha, some parts of Onitsha, neighbouring Nkpor and Obosi Communities in Anambra State was said to be causing untold hardship on the populace.

Our Correspondent through investigations, reported that the consumers of power supply in the area and environs had suffered a lot for such inhuman action.

Some residents in the area told BusinessDay that such a total blackout for a long period had not happened in recent years except with given reasons by the Authority concerned.

A Military personnel under condition of anonymity, said it was happening first time that there would be no electricity supply in the Army Barracks for such a longer period since he assumed duty a year ago.

“We want immediate action by the Authority concerned to resort normal power supply without further delay.

“People should be given opportunity to enjoy electricity particularly after a hard day work. This has also affected other facets of life in the barracks.

“Some of us who can afford a generator set, have resort to using it, even when the cost of procuring fuel and diesel is very high, and what about others who cannot afford it?”, he asked.

Chuka Eboh, a resident in Nkpor Community, said that people were suffering and something should be done urgently to restore power supply in the area.

He said that the many companies, artisans, liquor sellers and others who used power supply were almost out of business.

He lamented that the cost of water supply from the boreholes in the area had gone up that a five-litre of jerrycan usually sold for N30 is now N100.

“We apply to EEDC authority to resolve the issue to avoid epidemic as a result of lack water for domestic uses. The recent electricity tariff increase should be looked into as we hardly consume light for one hour before now”, Eboh said.

Tochukwu Adibe from Obosi community said there was no longer joy in the area in the last one week over none electricity supply.

“How can there be joy when one of the essential things in life is denied us. Walk around the community and see for yourself what I am taking about lack of power supply in the area.

“Can we take this government serious that there is hope for the masses of this country”, Adibe said.