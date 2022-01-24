Why Army should step up use of digital technology in tackling insecurity – Don

Joseph Akinyede, a Professor of Remote Sensing Applications at the Federal University of Technology Akure, has called for an adoption of Geospatial Technology (GT) in tackling insecurity, banditry and brazen acts of terrorism ravaging the country.

Akinyede, who made the call at the weekend while delivering his valedictory lecture heralding his retirement from the institution after years of meritorious service in the academia said the Nigerian Military working with relevant professionals should ensure the deepening of the deployment of relevant digital technology in the fight against banditry and other acts that breed insecurity in the land.

According to him, “There is need for the military and law enforcement agencies to work together and develop and maintain an archive of time-series digital images, using Data Mining algorithm, which can be queried constantly to detect phenomenal that are “out of the ordinary”.

He said the combination of this with data from police precepts or crime hotspots mapping and the deployment of drones and IP cameras will go a long way in the fight against crimes and banditry.

Read also: How technology can ease ‘Back to School’ rush – Google

Akinyede, who is the Principal Investigator of a TET Fund funded Research on the “Development of a Geo-spatial Technology-Based Information System for Crime Management in Southwestern Nigeria,” however, called on the military and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to work together on the deployable Space-based Services for National Services (SSNS), including border controls and security within ECOWAS sub-region.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Joseph Fuwape while speaking said FUTA was blessed with great intellectuals who have continued to add value to human capital development.

Fuwape, therefore, described Professor Akinyede as a great asset to the university and Nigeria having served his nation meritoriously in different capacities and in several institutions.