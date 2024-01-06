In the last 24 hours, the name of Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has been all over Nigerian news sites over the transfer of public funds into private account.

Many have criticized Edu while many others have defended her. But who is she?

Who is Betta Edu?

Betta Edu, a name now frequently mentioned in Nigerian households, is not just a politician but also a respected physician and public health specialist. Born on October 27, 1986, in Abi Local Government Area, Cross River State, Edu’s journey in healthcare and public service is notable.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Calabar and later pursued a Master’s in Public Health from the prestigious London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, followed by a Ph.D. in Public Health from Texila American University.

Edu’s career took off in 2015 when she became the youngest Special Adviser on Community and Primary Healthcare in Cross River State. Her rapid ascent in the public health sector included leading the state’s COVID-19 Task Force and being the National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

In 2019, she was appointed as the Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, a position she held until 2022.

A Political Trailblazer

Edu’s political journey has been equally impressive. Joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in March 2022, she became the party’s youngest National Women Leader. Her dedication to public health, poverty alleviation, and women’s empowerment has been a cornerstone of her career.

In 2023, Edu’s efforts were recognized when she was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Her appointment marked her as the first female minister from Cross River State and the youngest minister in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Accolades and Recognition

Throughout her career, Betta Edu has received numerous accolades, including the Nigeria Quintessential Woman Award (2020) and the Award of Excellence in Gender Inclusion (2023) from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. These awards acknowledge her significant contributions to empowering women, children, and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

A symbol of resilience and leadership

Betta Edu’s story is one of resilience and dedication. As she navigates the current controversy, her past achievements and unwavering commitment to public service remain a beacon of inspiration, especially for women and girls aspiring to impact their communities.

Her role in addressing poverty and humanitarian issues continues to be a critical element of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.