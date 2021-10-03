Whitemoney wins BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition

Whitemoney, real name Hazel Oyeye Onou, has emerged winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija Shine Ya Eye) edition after polling 47 percent of the votes in the final week. The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that the 29-year-old Whitemoney was the winner at this season’s BBNaija grand finale on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Whitemoney, a native of Enugu State beat 25 other housemates to clinch the prize after an intensely competitive 77 days.

For the first time in the show’s history, the game ended with a top-6 instead of a top-5. Liquorose became the last woman standing in the competition and the first runner-up with 29.99 percent of the votes.

Pere came in third place after polling 14.7 percent of the votes. Cross gathered only 6.44 percent of the votes and came in fourth. At the same time, Angel and Emmanuel finished fifth and sixth with 5.37 and 3.43 percent respectively.

Whitemoney joins Katung, Efe, Miracle, Mercy and Laycon in the highly coveted list of BBNaija winners. Like the previous winners, he’ll no doubt leverage the opportunity the BBNaija platform has offered him to push his career.

The sixth edition of the BBNaija franchise will go down in history as the most successful iteration yet, having recorded over a billion votes, an unprecedented number of auditions and broken social media engagement records.

Despite following strict COVID-19 guidelines, just like last year, the innovative changes to the show and twists helped keep things exciting. It also had viewers on their toes and constantly trying to figure out Big Brother’s next move. The success of this edition is particularly remarkable, considering fans didn’t have the usual SMS voting platforms to vote with this year.

The grand finale, which aired live on DStv 198 and GOtv 29 at 7 pm, featured live performances by Nigerian superstars Made Kuti, Avala and Laycon. A highlight of the night was a surprise performance by Lojay and Ajebo Hustlers with renditions of hit songs ‘Monalisa’ and ‘Pronto’.

Abeg was the headline sponsor of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, and Patricia was the associate sponsor.