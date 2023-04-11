Whistle blowers kick against Reps ad-hoc committee on N48m barrels crude oil theft

Hundreds of George Uboh Whistleblowers Network members, stormed the main entrance of National Assembly to protest against the Mark Gbillah led ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on an alleged Nigeria crude oil theft worth ₦48 million sold in China.

The protesters led by Ambassador Joseph Peter Umoh carried banners and placards with inscriptions denouncing the ad-hoc Committee by the House of Representatives when the crime according to them, the matter is already in the court of law.

Addressing newsmen during the protest Tuesday through a written statement, Umoh said as Whistleblowers, they blew open the stolen crude oil and illegal sales in China to Gbillah and Nigerians generally.

He added that instead of the committee to carry the public and the whistle blowers along in the planned investigation, the committee decided to do it alone, raising suspicion on vested interests.

“The Whistleblowers who furnished Hon Mark Gbillah the information germane to the 48 million barrels of crude oil stolen did not file any petition to the National Assembly for any investigation or hearing, neither were they called as witnesses to testify during hearing .

“Because Gbillah did not follow this sacrosanct due process, the purported public hearing by the Ad – hoc committee is a sham predicated on unilateral action driven by greed.

“Therefore we the whistleblowers at this protest, authoritatively assert that the National Assembly does not hear or deliberate on any matter in court.

“Two different competent courts of jurisdictions , are already handling the case filed against the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL), Mele Kyari to account for proceeds from the stolen crude oil which are roughly estimated to be $2.4 billion at $50 per barrel and $4.8 billion at $100per barrel .

“Gbillah led Ad – Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives should therefore hands off the matter by not sitting or carrying out any public hearing on it” he said.