What was attributed to me on Facebook is fake news – Titi Abubakar

Titi Amina Abubakar, wife of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has raised the alarm to some political commentaries on Facebook attributed to her

In a statement she personally signed, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, Titi Abubakar said: “In view of a certain communication as it relates to some political commentaries from me concerning political calculations in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the political ambitions of some individuals, I want to state that it is not only fake news, it is absolutely not my style to pass such commentaries and thus did not authorise the post.

“I wish to state categorically that I do not operate any social media account.”

According to her, “The Facebook page where the communication was posted does not belong to me, and after investigation, I am made to know that the page has been in existence for a while.

“The latest post on the page which portrays me making a controversial comment on politics within the PDP and political moves by an unnamed politician is malicious and put out to cause disaffection with some persons and embarrassment to my person.”

“I will urge the public, especially, members of the PDP, to disregard this particular post and other posts from unverified and unreliable sources that can cause division within the party,” she further said.