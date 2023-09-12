What to know as Apple unveils iPhone 15 today

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 today, September 12, 2023, at the Apple’s Wonderlust event. The unveiling will be at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Some people are simply interested in the price of the iPhone 15 series, while others are anxious to see what features the new iPhones will bring.

The exact pricing will be revealed today during the event. The price information for the impending iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Max models has been the subject of numerous reports.

Here are some of the rumoured features of the iPhone 15:

* A new design with a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and a smaller notch for Face ID.

* A new A16 Bionic chip.

* Improved cameras with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

* A new Cinematic mode for video recording.

* A new periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities.

* Support for 120Hz refresh rate on all models.

* A new charging port, possibly USB-C.

Some other products that might be unveiled at the event are the Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods Pro 2, new MacBook Pro models, and new iPad mini.