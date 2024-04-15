We’ve paid another N2bn to ex-LG chairmen in Oyo – Makinde

…says 78.6km Iseyin-Ogbomoso road ready in six weeks

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that another tranche of N2 billion has been paid as part of severance packages for the immediate past Chairmen of the 33 Local Government Councils in the State, who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor maintained that the money was released on Friday, noting that the action had put an end to the long-drawn battle that the ex-ALGON members had with him following their sack in 2019.

Governor Makinde made this known on Saturday at the Burial and Thanksgiving Service in honour of Ruth Adenihun Dare, mother of former Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, held at Sabo Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Recall that the State Government had in 2021 released the sum of N1 billion to the ex-Chairmen in fulfillment of the Supreme Court judgment that the sacked Chairmen be paid their entitlements.

But speaking on Saturday, Governor Makinde reiterated that residents of the State must be cautious not to fight one another over politics, as politicians always have a way of settling their differences.

He added that his presence in Ogbomoso to honour l Dare, an APC chieftain, was an indication that politics should never be in the way of humanity.

Describing the event as the celebration of the life of Mama Dare, whose good characters could be seen in her children, the governor prayed to God to continually uphold the Dare’s and everyone Mama left behind.

He said: “We are here to celebrate our Mama. It is a day of celebration because Mama was 92 before she died.

“I am sure Chief Sunday Dare must have thought I wouldn’t attend this event because we don’t belong to the same party. I tell people not to fight because of politicians, because it is not worth it. This is because we do a lot of other things together behind the curtain.

“When I took over as governor in 2019, I decided to sack all the Local Government chairmen because we felt their election was unconstitutional.

“As a result, they also took me to court for government to pay their entitlements. We dragged the matter up to the Supreme Court level. But, on Friday, I paid N2 billion out of the debt. So, we are no longer fighting.”

Governor Makinde equally noted that he would return to Ogbomoso in a few weeks to commission the 78.6km Ogbomoso-Iseyin-Fapote Road named after former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

He reiterated his Administration’s commitment to developing the infrastructure across all zones of the State and linking the zones together in line with his economic expansion agenda.

“I am coming back to Ogbomoso to commission the 78.6km road from Ogbomoso to Iseyin. I passed through the road on my way to this place and it took us two and a half hours.

“In less than six weeks from today, it will be commissioned. The road has nothing to do with politics. It is named Governor Alao Akala Expressway.”