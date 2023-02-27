We’ve groomed over 40,000 business leaders, entrepreneurs in 38 years – Koiki

Lai Koiki, the founder of Greensprings School, said the establishment of the school has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy in the past 38 years of its existence by grooming students who are now captains of industries and successful entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the growth and impact that the school has had over the past 38 years, she said Greensprings School has been impactful such that its alumni are now accomplishing giant strides across various sectors like technology, science, arts, business, and sports.

Koiki said the school which started with just three students in 1985, has seen about 40,000 students successfully pass through it, and has expanded from one campus to four campuses, one of which is a school for special needs children with the name ‘Anthos House.

According to her, the name Greensprings which will be 40 years in 2025 depicts growth and blossoming, describing each decade of the school’s existence as a dream, perseverance, thanksgiving, and impact.

Koiki said that the words were chosen to describe the progression of the school from being birthed from a dream to persevering through the hurdles, then giving thanks to God for His faithfulness, and finally, the impact that the school has achieved through the years.

She said Greensprings has emerged as a leading educational institution in the 21st century that is at the forefront of providing students with a world-class educational experience.

“Ours is an integrated and structured programme that offers continuity, stability, and progressive development. Our goal is to develop world-class students equipped with the knowledge and skills to function productively anywhere in the world.

“This we achieve, not only through the use of best practices, state of the art as well as up-to-date technology, and purpose-built infrastructure but especially through our body of experienced and dedicated staff who work as a team to create an effective learning environment and a happy community,” she said.

Giving an anniversary message to the management, students, staff, and other stakeholders of the school, the founder lauded the staff, students, parents, investors, partners, and the government for being instrumental in the school’s success over the years.

Greensprings School was established in 1985, and today, it is regarded as one of the leading schools in Nigeria that caters to children from pre-school to the international baccalaureate diploma level.