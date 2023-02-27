INEC declares election inconclusive in Oluyole LG in Ibadan

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Oluyole House of Representatives election as inconclusive.

The returning officer declared the result inconclusive in Idi-Ayunre, headquarters of Oluyole Local Government on Sunday

This is as a result of Violence; Destruction of Ballot Papers in eight polling units; and the difference between the margin of winners in Oluyole.

The presiding officer said the difference in the results between the incumbent, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the All Progressives Congress and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, was not up to the number of registered voters in the canceled eight polling units.

“The APC candidate polled 9, 849 while the APC polled 9, 028 leaving just 821 votes difference whereas the number of PVC collected in the canceled polling units of Oluyole Federal Constituency is more than the difference”

He said the total PVCs collected in the Affected 8 Units are 6,537.

This also affects the Oyo Central Senatorial District result.

The returning officer however failed to mention when the rerun election will be conducted in the affected polling units.