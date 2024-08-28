We’re investing in all sectors of Delta’s economy – Oborevwori

Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’ of Delta State says his administration has continued to put the State ahead in terms of development by investing heavily in infrastructural development in all sectors of the State’s economy.

Governor Oborevwori stated this on Tuesday at a Thanksgiving Service held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba to mark the 33rd Anniversary of the State’s creation.

“In the past 15 months, we have demonstrated our resolve to keep Delta State ahead on all indices of social and economic development, said Oborevwori who assumed office as governor on May 29 last year.

“We are investing massively in infrastructural renewal, upgrading our healthcare institutions, improving the learning climate in our schools and assisting the poor and vulnerable through our social investment programmes.

“The journey has been eventful and fulfilling with the road filled with trials and triumphs, tests and testimonies. I am proud to say that in 33 years of existence, Delta State has evolved into a strong, vibrant, strategic component of the Nigerian federation.

“Judging by all the indices of development, the state occupies a pride of place in the Nigerian federation. Both locally and internationally, our people are renowned for their entrepreneurial drive, passion and ingenuity.

“On security, we are collaborating with security agencies in tackling the issues of kidnapping, cultism, and other crimes to ensure that the safety and security of all residents in Delta State is guaranteed, he said.

He however appreciated Deltans for the peaceful and mature manner they conducted themselves on the recent “EndBadGovernance# protests.