Tackle insecurity if your administration is serious with food security – Deltans tell Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has continued to assure Deltans of his administration’s commitment in tackling shortage of food in the state but citizens are of the view that he should first tackle insecurity if he must win the war against food insecurity.

The governor received the backlash recently when he urged civil servants in the state to embark on subsistence farming to mitigate hunger that is ravaging the entire country.

In their corners, the citizens asked, “Where is the security? We know that cost of farming is huge these days, from land to labour and other resources but the greatest threat is insecurity. Our farms are no longer safe for us to work in and that has largely affected the volume of farm produce that would have had their ways to the markets.”

Another moment came last Tuesday following the assurance of the governor that state government would partner the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA) to ensure food security in the state.

Members and board of the NDRBDA, led by the board Chairman, Ebitim Amgbare were at the Government House, Asaba, on a courtesy call on the governor where they sought for the state government’s collaboration to ensure food security in the state.

Amgbare said: “We need to up the game. We have Songhai farm already in Delta State and we have other farms scattered all around 18 Local Government Areas operating in the state.

That is enough access for the state government to key into.”

He disclosed that the Authority also carries out campaigns against open defecation, provision of potable water to rural communities as well as erosion management.

“We are here basically to seek collaboration with the state because we can’t do it alone. We are talking about the people and the people reside in the communities and the communities belong to the state government.

“So, if we must make any meaningful impact, we must first of all come here to seek that collaboration, Amgbare said.

Governor Oborevwori in his response disclosed the intention of his administration to collaborate with NDRBDA for food sufficiency in the state.

Oborevwori, who was represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, said his administration attached much importance to the provision of sufficient food in the state.

“I want to welcome you to the government house, Asaba. I want to let you know that this administration attaches so much importance to the development of Delta State and Deltans themselves. So, I will warmly receive important visitors like you because you will add value to us and not deflate us.

“The NDRBDA’s mission is in alignment with the vision of this administration. Your speech which centered on water, food security, and similar issues are the exact areas my administration has so much interest in.

“You mentioned that you are already in 18 LGAs out of the 25 LGAs we have. I think that is huge; that is over two thirds in ratio. It is very impressive.

“Delta State government will be 100 percent willing to partner with your organisation so that there will be food sufficiency in Delta State,” Governor Oborevwori stated.

In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, the Chief Executive Officer, Ifeanyichukwu Farms, in Iselle-Uku, Aniocha North LGA of the state, Jude Onyebadi, advised the governor to tackle insecurity first.

According to him, “There can’t be food security when there is no human security. In fact, the basic security is security of life. A situation where farmers are not safe, you cannot be talking of food security,” he said.

In less than three years from the year 2020, Onyebadi, a big time-farmer and Roman Catholic Church priest, had been kidnapped three times while in his farm.

He recalled that each of the three times he was abducted by those he identified as armed Fulani Herdsmen, he was tortured for four days before being released, after his friends had paid ransom to his abductors.

Now, the large farm that engaged over 150 workers, mainly youths and women, can only boast of a very few workers as the owner no longer goes to the farm. Onyebadi, who said he cannot wish his enemy the experience he passed through in the hands of his abductors, said the few workers would soon go because there is no more operations.

“My farm large expense of land used to be the largest producer and supplier of corn and pineapple in the state and to Onitsha Markets in Anambra State but insecurity has led to the collapse of that business, he lamented.

“I stopped going to farm and people are selling my farmlands and I can’t even confront them because I don’t know where the kidnappers came from and who sent them. However, I have taken the matter to court. In fact, Nigeria is not working. Government should do their primary function which is security of life and property,” said Onyebadi.

Some other citizens had also advised the state government to tackle issue of insecurity especially herdsmen activities and kidnapping if the administration is serious about food security.

Emeke Enuenwosu, a Deltan from the northern district of the state, “the governor is over a year in office and had tactically kept silent while herdsmen occupy the bushes in the communities.

“Farmers can no longer go to their farms for fear of being kidnapped, killed or raped. There’s heavy food shortage in Delta State caused by the destruction of farms by same criminal herdsmen. Why on earth are these herdsmen left to occupy our bushes? It is like they now own the bush because they decide what happens in our bushes now.

“They now even hold our people hostage and send some to go buy foodstuffs for them and will only release the hostages when those who went to buy foodstuffs for them return with the food items.

What is stopping the state government from moving the security forces into the bushes and ensure that these criminal elements parading as herdsmen are chased out? he asked.

“Dear Governor, my people can’t go to their farms any more, I saw your directive on agricultural empowerment for the youths but that is a mere joke and ends as political stunt if these herdsmen are not removed from our bushes and farm lands.

“In Delta North, criminal herdsmen have taken over all our bushes, armed with sophisticated weapons of mass destruction. It has deteriorated to the extent that large portions of land are left uninhabited and uncultivated and the effect of this is the increased hunger.

He advised the state government to form and fund local vigilantees and carry out security exercise in all Delta State Bushes; establish Forest Guards and as a matter of urgency and necessity establish huge mechanised farms in every LGA of the state.

To end hunger in the state, he said the government must diversify the economy, invest hugely on the agricultural sector and see security as the first thing needed by the citizens and provide it.