We’re designing new business district for Ibadan – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration is designing a new business district for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as a way of expanding socio-economic activities within the city and the state in general.

He said his administration was doing everything within its powers to keep the state safe and ensure businesses thrive.

“Yes, we have security challenges across the country and Oyo State is having its own share of that, but we are doing everything within our power to ensure that we keep the state safe and secure.”

Governor Makinde stated this while receiving a team of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) led by its president, Sonny Echono on a courtesy visit to Ibadan.

“If we need to build another road now, like what we are doing from Iseyin to Ogbomoso, we are not starting from scratch. We just go and pick the document, dust it up and ask people to go there. They will come back with a report to us and we move on.

“In Ibadan, any road we are building must have been anticipated before our own administration. So, we want to collaborate but we want to have a consistent benchmark that can match what I will get from anywhere in the world,” he said.