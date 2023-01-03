We’re creating enabling environment for Edo’s transformation- Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his government has, in the past six years, pursued reforms and programmes to expand the state’s economic base by deliberately creating the enabling environment to attract investments and ensure that businesses thrive.

Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Benin City, noted that these reforms have transformed Edo from a civil service state to a haven for foreign direct investment, attracting investments in the manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, culture and education, among other sectors.

He said, “We have also been intentional about expanding our economic base by creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and attract investments into Edo State as a haven for investment.

“Through this, we are transitioning Edo from a civil service dominated state to one which is attracting manufacturing, commercial agricultural concerns, service and technology companies, real estate and several SMEs among others.”

Obaseki added, “Through a mix of reforms in revenue collection and land management, we have curtailed the excesses of non-state actors, who had hitherto caused untold hardship for the people. We have cleared touts from our roads. We’re fighting land-grabbers so that there is sanity in public places as well as transparency and certainty in land transactions.”

For plans in the new year, the governor stated, “This year we will continue our emphasis in building the capacity of our young population to find quality jobs in areas like Agriculture, Health services and technology. Hence The Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi will take in its first set of students before September this year, while the Edo State School of Health Technology will be rebuilt to meet global standards just like we did with our School of Nursing Sciences.

“Quite a number of jobs are currently being created from several opportunities in the State’s agricultural sector such as the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), our cassava to ethanol initiatives, Forestry plantations and also in poultry production. These and many more areas will contribute significantly to our Gross Domestic Product.”

“In 2023, we intend to exploit the advantage which Edo has in electricity with the establishment of the Edo State Electricity Commission. We will be creating a vibrant electricity market in the state to allow and encourage investors to invest in generation and distribution of grid and off-grid electric power. Thus expanding our existing investments in Azura power and Ossiomo Power Project,” he added.