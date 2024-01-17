We’re committed to working with govt agencies to ban scavengers’ activities in Ondo — Adeleye

Operatives of Amotekun in Ondo State, on Wednesday disclosed that they are currently working with the relevant government agencies to come up with a policy to ban the activities of scavengers, who have been hiding under the trade to terrorize residents, steal manholes and vandalize peoples properties within the state.

Recall that the State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, recently arrested a scavenger for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim with a charm and put her in a sack but was arrested by the residents of the area while trying to escape.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun Corps Commander, who frowned at how these scavengers operate in the state while parading about 36 suspects for allegedly involvement in various offences said; “they are already a problem because few days ago, we paraded one man that actually kidnapped 8year old girl, put in a sack bag and this is what has been happening all over the state.”

He, however, said no matter how hard they try to perpetuate criminalities in the nooks and cranny of the state and continue the non-conventional warfare against the residents, they will be smoked out and smashed in no distant time.

Adeleye also said; “today again, we are parading about 36 suspects. I want to place it on record that in the last one month, there were three kidnapped activities that we were able to file successfully. Which means in the last one month, there has been no successful kidnapping activities in the state.

“Today, a cross section of these criminals are a little bit different from what we normally have where we parade 20 people and 15 of them are kidnap suspects. Today, more we have is house breaking and stealing, we remain resolute in our determination to flush them out of our society.

“Across the board, we were able to field the connection of some people that are suspected to be kidnappers and robbers that we were able to find due to our intelligence report and we picked about 17 of them in a particular area in the state where we monitored.

“The cross section of the 19 suspected kidnappers were picked from the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

“We equally have a suspected murderer, we have about 8 cases of house breaking and shops breaking. But I must say that with the cooperation of other state security agencies we have been able to reduce the criminal activities in the state.

“The cross section of these 36 suspects shows that their activities have dropped drastically in the state. We will still continue to ensure that people do their businesses normally and that they are not disturbed now that the state government is resolute in guaranteeing lives and property. We are also determined to ensure that.

“However, we want to appeal to our traditional rulers, the Olus, that once they see the connection of unknown people in the forest they should alert us immediately. I want to encourage the general public that once they see a strange movement they should let the security agencies know.”