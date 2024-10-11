We’re attracting investments in CNG vehicle conversion, solar power – Kwara Govt

The Kwara State government says it is attracting investments in solar power generation and converting petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered.

Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, the commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, who announced this at the state’s quarterly inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin, on Wednesday, noted that these investments, among others, have not only boosted the economy but also generated thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“We are able to attract investment in areas of CNG, electric vehicles, tricycles, as well as solar power generating. So far, Kwara has generated over 1000 direct and 5000 indirect jobs”, she said.

Yusuf-Adelodun said the ministry which is saddled with the responsibilities of fostering entrepreneurship, technology and industry, plays significant roles in promoting economic growth, executing strategies to enhance economic development and assisting small and nano businesses in the state.

“The ministry is collaborating with the private sector, creating conducive environment for businesses to strive, stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting SMEs.

“We oversee 10 projects and we have completed three while seven are ongoing. One of the three is the Kwara garment factory which is now in operation and producing garments for local and export markets. This has created jobs for many Kwarans.

“The factory employs over 300 residents of Kwara State and it is a continuous exercise. Several Kwarans have gained opportunities through the investment and entrepreneurship programmes and the company has started boosting the state IGR as it produces different kinds of outfits and receives patronage.

The second firm which also generates employment in the state is the sugar factory while the third is through the conversion of gasoline vehicles into electronic vehicles.

“In partnership with Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, the project has completed two buses that are currently undergoing testing and will soon be handed over for usage.

Other ongoing projects in the state, according to her, include the ICT Innovation Hub, Ilorin International Conference Centre, Kwara Hotel, Shea butter firm, Dada Poultry are equally engaging youths positively.

While applauding the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Yusuf-Adelodun reassured of the government’s commitment to further ensure a business-friendly environment for manufacturers in the state.

In the health sector within the year under review, Amina Ahmed El-lmam, the state commissioner for Health, disclosed that the government has renovated primary health care centres, procured state-of-the-art medical equipment and trained health workers.

The health commissioner listed the already completed projects such as the renovation of primary healthcare centres at Tanke in Ilorin South and Mawokpan in Edu LGA, as well as the renovation of a general hospital at Afon in Asa LGA, and the construction of a slab at the primary healthcare centre in Alanamu in Ilorin West.

El-lmam said there were many ongoing projects at 95 percent completion stage such as the renovation of the primary health care centre at Ojagboro.

The commissioner also revealed that the state government has procured some essential medical equipment for various facilities across the state to boost efficient healthcare delivery.

She lauded Governor Abdulrazaq for the payment of the 2024 Medical Residency Training Fund to Resident Doctors in the state and the approval of various free medical and surgical outreaches across the 16 local government areas of the state to enable the less privileged have access to basic healthcare services.

Earlier, Bola Olukoju, the state commissioner for Communications, who declared the conference opened, said: “Kwara is attracting the economic development we are looking for.

She said the briefing was to update the general public about the activities and policies of the government.

“We want our people to understand the activities of the government as we make progress in each quarter of the year under review,” said Olukoju.

