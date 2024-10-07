FG launches CNG tricycle portal for youth participation

The Federal Government has launched a portal that would allow many youths to participate in developing the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project.

Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth Development, said in Abuja on Monday that the activation of the portal followed the successful launch of 2,000 CNG tricycles by the Federal Government on October 1.

Olawande said that through the portal, youths anywhere could sign up to be merged with aggregators or owners who work directly under the Presidential CNG Initiative (PiCNG), while beginning the process of becoming owners themselves

According to him, the aim is to enthrone a transparent process of enlisting young people into the Presidential CNG Initiative.

He called on the youths operating in the commercial transportation sector or those interested in joining the sector to enlist to benefit from the initiative.

Olawande said the launch of the portal was a confirmation of the promises to ensure equal access to all initiatives of the president. He said that the portal has two websites 0, namely: www.youthcng.ng and www.bci.gov.ng/tricycles.

The minister explained that the website contains the proper instructions and procedures.

“By embracing CNG, we are building a cleaner environment for our nation. We are also saving the nation in terms of the cost that is typically spent on subsidy for petrol and bankrupting the country for so long now,’’ he said.

He said that the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), with an initial capital of 110 billion naira was designed to provide financial support to youth entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“Others are the Student Loans to give every willing Nigerian youth the chance to access quality education without financial worries.

“The Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) was set up as a platform to teach the relevant skills that would propel the active participation of youth in the business sector and the job market.

Muhammad Hassan, the national president of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association, assured the minister of the association’s total commitment to mobilising members to achieve the mandate of the project.

“We will also ensure that members not only use the tricycles properly but that they pay back as soon as possible,’’ Hassan said.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, Michael Oluwagbemi, project director and CEO of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi), said the initiative will enhance the economic well-being of Nigerians by reducing dependence on petrol.

Oluwagbemi, who was represented by Tosin Coker, head of commercial at PCNGI, said the CNG initiative will reduce the cost of transportation for Nigerians.

He added that CNG is the future of Nigeria as it will enable the youths to have the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

“This will strengthen our economy by reducing our dependence on PMS and the subsequent expenditure of the Federal Government on fuel subsidies.

“It will also help us maintain the environment as we will be embracing cleaner, cheaper, safer, and reliable fuel in the compressed natural gas and create jobs.

