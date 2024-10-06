FG launches P-CNGI, donates 10 CNG buses to Kogi

The Kogi State government has received 10 CNG buses from the federal government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, which culminated into high cost of living across the country.

Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, while flagging off the CNG conversion programme on Wednesday in Lokoja, commended efforts of president Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the initiatives.

Represented by Joel Salihu, his deputy, Ododo explained that the state had already keyed into the initiative to reduce the high cost of transportation, pointing out that no fewer than 250 youths would be trained on CNG through the Nigeria /Korea Friendship Institute NKF in Lokoja.

He noted that his administration has perfected necessary plans and would continue to support and key into any incentive that would profit the citizens of the state.

“Our administration is determined to achieve that through our synergy with all the road transport unions in the state. Under this new initiative, 250 youths selected from across the 21 local government councils will be provided with cutting-edge training in critical areas such as CNG conversion, welding and fabrication, automobile mechatronics, solar system installation, and more,” the governor said.

Michael Oluwagbemi, programme manager/CEO, Presidential CNG Initiative, explained that the launch of the CNG conversion programme was something to celebrate because of many benefit associated with it.

He noted that it is the federal government’s intervention for transportation workers to ameliorate the suffering of the people in line with the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerians, pointing out that the commercial natural gas initiative was to reduce the cost of transportation, following the removal of oil subsidy in the country.

He stated that the opportunities have landed in Kogi State for the people to get their vehicles converted to reduce the cost about 40 percent, as he called on them to take advantage of the of conversion incentive to reduce the high cost of living in the state.

Also speaking during the launch, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, Minister of Steel Development, said that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been brought to the door steps of the masses in the state.

Audu stated that reduction of 40 percent in transportation cost through CNG vehicles was a good development, stressing that the economy was at the verge of collapsing, hence the president took the decision to address the situation.

He said that the Ajaokuta Steel Company would play a significant role as Ajaokuta is a hub for gas.

