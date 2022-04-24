Wellness healthcare launch online pharma market place

Wellness Healthcare Group has launched Pharmacentre, the first online marketplace for pharma commerce.

Pharmacentre is an online platform that enables licensed medical professionals to sell quality medical products to businesses and consumers alike.

As an integrative marketplace, Pharmacenter integrates consumer-facing business to consumer selling and provider-facing business to business selling models.

The launch event was held last Wednesday and was attended by top dignitaries in the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the platform, Adetutu Afolabi, the Group MD/CEO of Wellness Medical Distribution, it was part of the company dedicated efforts to improve access to quality healthcare in the country

Afolabi said having a value-driven platform that enhances collaboration amongst pharmacists and other healthcare providers that will improve the well-being of Nigerians necessitated the setting up of the Pharmacentre.

She lamented that many Nigerians were having problems accessing medical products with ease and convenience, while unspecific numbers were also battling chronic health conditions and having challenges in accessing traditional pharmacy services, quality medical products.

According to her, “Today’s world is filled with uncertainty, broken infrastructure, and numerous supply chain challenges. As affordability and accessibility to pharmaceutical supplies when needed, in Nigeria, has become a strong pain point, having a value-driven platform like Pharmacentre that enhances collaboration amongst pharmacists and other healthcare providers will improve the well-being of our people.”

“Nobody should be left stranded because they do not have a pharmacist in their network.”

Read also: Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2022 calls for nominations

Afolabi noted that enables users can either register as individuals or businesses, while registered users are further required to indicate if they would be interacting on the platform as a customer or as a vendor.

She further added that only licensed vendors are authenticated to sell on the marketplace.