Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2022 calls for nominations

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) has announced the opening of nominations for NHEA 2022. According to the LOC, the theme for the NHEA 2022 is, ‘Innovative Healthcare Service in the Era of Change”.

Wale Alabi, the project director for NHEA, said the initiative will help the nation to focus on how innovative healthcare will propel development of new and improved policies, systems, products and technologies; including services and delivery methods that improve people’s health, with special focus on the needs of vulnerable persons.

Alabi called on various stakeholders to visit the award website, www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to make their nominations. According to him, nomination will close on midnight of Sunday, 22May 2022, while the event will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. He posits that nominations can be made for corporate or individual categories by any member of the public. “You can either nominate online or download the nomination form, complete and follow instructions on how to submit it”.

Moses Braimah, the director of marketing, communication and strategy for NHEA, said the LOC would continue to do its best in order not to abuse the confidence of the public. According to him, NHEA 2021 was a great success being the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare awards. He states further that in the last eight years the award has grown to become a great source of pride and aspiration for various stakeholders in the sector.

“We are expecting about a 35 percent increase in the nominations for this year’s award following the significant level of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector and growing awareness and acceptance of the award by various stakeholders. Remember also that the award focuses on outstanding performances, creation of new business models, and recognition of those who embrace new trends, market leadership, inspirational performance and many others,” said Braimah.

Accordingly, he posits that about 30 awards and recognitions would be presented at the ceremony, which is made up of five main categories. The NHEA is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.