We’ll support manufacturers to revive moribund industries, create jobs for citizens, says Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has promised that his administration will support local manufacturers to revive comatose industries to provide jobs for the citizens, as well as contribute to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), if elected into office.

Obi, while addressing a large crowd of supporters at the flag-off of his campaign in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Thursday, charged the people of Abia State to vote for him and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate and trust them to provide a better Nigeria.

He observed that there are many rebuilding activities that must be done to get Nigeria working again, noting that to get it done, requires a good brain and committed leadership.

Obi said that the condition of Aba is disturbing and linked the situation to several years of leadership failure, which he said is visible all over the country.

“I came here to greet Aba people for their support. I assure you that under the Labour Party, we will build a better Nigeria.

“I came to Aba today and went around the city and it is obvious that all the factories in Aba have all closed. It is similar to Kano, Lagos and Kaduna.

“The Labour Party will change that. No place in Nigeria today is safe and our commitment is to secure and unite Nigeria. Under our government, Aba to Port Harcourt will not be more than 30 minutes drive.

“Under us, Aba will resurrect. If we come into government, we will support Aba businessmen. Vote for us and hold us accountable. No fake promises. Trust us to rebuild Nigeria. We are committed and energetic and we are ready to change Nigeria”, he stated.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said that what Nigeria needs currently for her sound growth and development is a man with character and capacity, stressing that in Peter Obi, the man has been found.

“We are looking for character and capacity and in Peter Obi, we have seen that. The day Obi moved out from one boastful party that became the end of that party that claimed that Abia is its ground.

“From where I come from we are all Obidient and Abia is obviously Obidient. This is a time we have to live together as one people and be one another’s brother,” Baba-Ahmed said.

Julius Abure, national chairman of the Labour Party, eulogized the Aba artisans and others in the South East for their creativity and production prowess.

He said, “What you are suffering is as a result of failed leadership over the years and I believe that the people of Abia are industrious, just like the entire people of the South East and that is why the entire region is the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

“So, with government support and with a proactive government that knows what to do for the people, the sky will be the limit of the people here and that is what we want to provide, through Alex Otti, our governorship candidate in Abia State.

“We appreciate that, if he becomes governor he cannot do it alone and that is why we are parading result-oriented candidates led by our presidential candidate, your own son, Peter Obi.

“I appreciate the people of Abia State for their massive support. It is a pointer to the fact that you are genuinely interested to make a change both in your state and national. It is a sign that you are tired of the status quo and you desire the needed change.”

Alex Otti, LP governorship candidate in Abia State, described the campaign rally as a gathering of liberation.

“We are here to spread the message of freedom to liberate our state from those that have been holding it done”, he said.

Otti claimed that he defeated the incumbent PDP government in 2015, but that they stole his mandate and stressed that the PDP enjoyed an undeserved victory.

He said that not paying workers’ salaries has become a norm in Abia and lamented the bad state of health and academic institutions in the state.

This is as he decried the level of infrastructural decay and the unprecedented debt profile of the state, stressing that if the people are dissatisfied in 2015, they should be worse now.

He vowed that upon taking the oath of office, he will begin the reclaiming of Abia and described the 2023 election as the last chance to liberate Abia from those who have ruined it.