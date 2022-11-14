Atiku to use devolution of powers in tackling economy challenges

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday assured that Atiku Abubakar will apply the Principles of Devolution of Powers to the sub national governments to tackle insecurity, poverty, provide jobs and other economic challenges if elected in 2023.

The Vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while speaking in an interview in Abuja on Sunday said the Atiku-Okowa presidency when elected would promptly set in machineries in motion to address the problems of unemployment and poverty as a way of resolving the insecurity problems.

Okowa speaking about the plans of Atiku Abubakar to tackle the current economic challenges, declared that the subnational governments will be free to play its roles as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended.

“We have also spoken about the devolution of power to the states because when every state is competing and trying to do its best for their people, all parts of this country will begin to grow together, while the federal government will continue to support the states but definitely they need resources to develop themselves; the local government need more resources,” he said.

Okowa, who canvassed giving special attention to education, declared “we must begin to manage our populations and provide health for the people. In doing all these we would have started the process of recreating our Nigeria, our Nigeria of our dreams.”

The vice-presidential candidate lamented that it is even wrong for citizens to watch helplessly as things go wrong.

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation identified lack of political will by All Progressive Congress ( APC) led government, as reasons for the intractable poverty and unemployment, which he said is currently fueling insecurity across the country.

The Delta State governor, who spoke after delivering a sermon at a church service in Abuja, noted that whatever is going on regarding insecurity in our land, reflects in all manner of criminality.

“It is time for all of us to pray for this nation, we believe it shall be well. Things will continue to happen, the challenges will continue to come but there is nothing God cannot do,” he said.

He disclosed that “On our own part, the Atiku-Okowa presidency, when elected, have promised that it will tackle the issue of insecurity truely with all political will.

“There is so much poverty, there is so much unemployment. Definitely you must deal with all these before you can deal with insecurity in full. Yes! we can start off but we have to get people gainfully employed, we have to recreate hope for Nigerians; that is what we stand for. The economy will definitely have to be revived.”