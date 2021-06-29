‘We’ll make Edo medical destination for other states’

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday pledged to redesign the state’s healthcare system for quality service delivery.

The governor, at a stakeholder’s workshop for the Edo State health sector transformation in Benin City, said his administration would make the state a medical destination for other states.

“My responsibility as a governor of Edo is to create a system where everybody can have access to quality and effective healthcare services, whether that services is provided by a federal, state, or private hospital, that is my responsibility,” Obaseki said.

He stated that the current healthcare system operated in the State was established many years ago by the former governor of defunct Bender State, late Samuel Ogbemudia, hence should be redesigned for optimal delivery.

“We must redesign our healthcare system. Let us structure it so that we can have access and quality treatment here to avoid traveling abroad for treatment. Let us all agree that at the end of today’s workshop, we are all going to move our healthcare system forward.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no reason why Edo cannot be a medical hub because, in this state, we have over 2,000 well-trained medical doctors. We can always buy modern equipment in our hospitals,” he said.

On his part, Osamwonyi Irowa, permanent secretary, ministry of health, commended the governor for his contributions and determination to upgrade the healthcare system to meet global best practices.