Fathers’ Day: Obaseki lauds resilience of fathers amid COVID-19 crisis

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the sacrifice and resilience of fathers in providing support and sustaining the family unit, in wading through the vagaries of the different waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, in a statement to commemorate Fathers’ Day, celebrated fathers for their immense role in holding the family unit together, despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the attendant dislocations caused to economies across the world.

According to him, “Despite the challenges, fathers remained strong pillars of support in the family. While it must be acknowledged that the economies of the world have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, fathers walked a tight rope to keep families whole, even in the face of adversities.

“Our decision to keep the economy in Edo State running during the pandemic is an acknowledgement of the need to provide a lifeline for the survival of families because we are aware of the enormous responsibilities required in sustaining families during a global pandemic.”

The governor added, “Fathers were resilient and made immense sacrifices to keep the family united, even with the effects of the lockdown. They deserve to be celebrated.

“The state government is working assiduously to ensure that the state provides a conducive business environment that guarantees to the survival and growth of businesses.”

“We are pursuing very pragmatic policies to open up the economy so that our fathers would be actively engaged and be able to deliver on their duties on the home front,” he reassured.