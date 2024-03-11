We’ll make Aba clean, attractive to investors – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that one of the policies of his Administration is to make Aba, the State’s commercial hub, a the cleanest city in the Country.

Otti, made the assertion Sunday, in Aba, after a Church service at the Repositioning Centre Parish/Region 15 headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He said that the ongoing road rehabilitation and desilting of drains were geared towards making Aba clean and attractive to investors, urging the residents to keep it clean.

He promised that his Administration would provide waste bins as well as vehicles to ensure that the city is no more littered with refuse.

“I want Aba to be sparkling clean. In the past when you hear about the dirtiest city, Aba will pop up. That is in the past, we don’t want that anymore, as things have changed for good.

He described Aba residents as smart people, who understood his vision for Abia State and solicited for their continued support to his administration.

“Aba people understand what I stand for and that is why they continued to support me. I was born in Aba, I also schooled in Aba, so I’m a true Aba boy”, the governor said.

According to Otti, I have always won in Aba, since I began my quest to lead Abia in 2015.

He appealed to Aba residents to join him to thank God for what his Administration has done so far and what they will do in future, just as he thanked the residents for their unwavering support, pledging not to let them down.