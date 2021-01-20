We’ll curb pilfering of public funds – CCB members

Newly inaugurated members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB) have promised to restrain public sector officials from looting the national treasury and taking such looted funds out to develop other countries.

Nigeria is said to have lost over $600 billion siphoned from the country by public servants in the last 60 years, according to the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) reports

Most of the funds were stolen through loopholes created in the nation’s public procurement process, and other sharp practices.

But members of the CCB said they would be tactical in the fight against corruption and pilfering of public resources.

They spoke with journalists shortly after their swearing in by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday. One of them, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, who represents the South-South zone in the CCB, said it was a high time Nigerians with dubious intentions were stopped from derailing the country’s progress.

“The CCB was established to curb the menace of corruption. As we can see, corruption is a cancer that needs total eradication and to achieve that all patriotic Nigerian must put hands together and support the government of the day. President Buhari cannot do it alone, he requires everyone,” said Agbonayinma.

Onyemuche Nnamani, a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC), who was also inaugurated, promised to contribute his quota towards raising the standard of police operations.

He said: “You know #EndSARS and the other problems of the Nigeria Police. We’ll try and do what we can to have positive changes in the police force.”

He explained that there would be more training, moral boosting, motivation for members of the police force, adding that there will be understanding between the police and the public.