We would resist plan to shelve council polls, PDP warns Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that it would resist any attempt by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to postpone the local government election in the state scheduled to hold this year and impose party chieftains as sole administrators.

The party urged the Governor and the State House of Assembly to resist any attempt not to conduct the election, saying they should ensure the exercise is held as when due to prevent the state of lawlessness at the councils.

The party made the call on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Taofik Gani, noting that the tenure of the council administrators in the state expires in three months from now, while information at its disposal from some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) suggests that the exercise would not hold and that Caretaker Committees shall be set up at that level.

According to the statement, “The PDP warned that any move to entrench undemocratic councils would only fester anarchy at that level in the state.”

“Section 7 of the 1999 Nigeria’s Constitution as amended guarantees democratically elected local government councils.

“We are informed that the APC plans not to conduct local elections this year. The tenure of the councils expires in about three months. Interestingly this information got to us from the APC aspirants themselves. They are interested in contesting and like all other parties’ wish, an election must be conducted,” the party alleged.

“The APC is jittery about any local government elections as the majority of the Councils have performed very disappointingly and cannot win any fair polls to retain control. We call on the state Governor and LAHA to resist any attempt not to conduct local government elections in order to prevent state of lawlessness at that government level”

But APC in a swift reaction by the APC Spokesperson in the state, Seye Oladejo, urged the PDP to stop crying wolf where there is none as the allegation is baseless.

He said the PDP has not disappointed Lagosians again as it only comes alive during the election season only to withdraw the perennial defeat.