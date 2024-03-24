We will not be deterred, Tinubu says on release of Kuriga schoolchildren

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the efforts that led to the release of abducted schoolchildren in Kuriga, Kaduna State, saying his government will not be deterred in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and extremisim.

The president also said the release of the abducted pupils underlines the importance of inter-governemental collaboration.

Tinubu said shortly after news of the release broke Sunday, that he welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State.

“This reemphasises the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security,” he said in a statement he signed on X.

“The National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government must be commended for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation. It is clear that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.”

He also welcomed the release of pupils of Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, and commended all the parties who worked to secure the release.

He reiterated his assurance to Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that schools in the country remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.